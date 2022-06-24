Assam floods: Preschool model introduced at flood relief camp in Nagaon

With Assam facing major loss amid the floods and incessant rains, school activities are some of the many things that have been affected due to the flood situation. So in a move to help the students in continuing their studies, a preschool model has been set up at the flood relief camps in Nagaon. The students were seen indulging in the preschool activities like drawing and singing at the relief camp. “With Assam floods, we're making children participate in preschool activities in relief camp (Nagaon) itself, with morning prayers, physical exercises, drawings. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited this camp earlier,” said the Integrated Child Development Services Supervisor NP Doley.