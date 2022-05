Assam floods: Low-lying villages of Nagaon district remain inundated

Low-lying villages of Nagaon district remained inundated on May 20 due to a heavy flood. Flood-affected people are still lodged in temporary relief camps after the devastating floods damaged their houses. Nearly 5.80 lakh people of the 18 districts are still affected due to flood situation. 26 people have lost their lives in floods and landslides so far.