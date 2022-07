Assam Floods: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits flood affected areas in Karimganj district

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 01 visited flood affected areas in Karimganj district. He was seen interacting with people. According to ASDMA, a total of 117 people have lost their lives so far in the flood and landslides in the state this year; of which 100 people died in flood alone, while the remaining 17 died due to landslides.