Assam flood situation deteriorates, damages to properties reported

With no options left but to watch everything being swept away, the people were seen witnessing the threatening flood situation in Assam. Several parts of Assam including Kampur and Guwahati are facing the over flowing waterbodies resulting in property damage and a huge risk to the lives in the residential areas. People in the affected places like Kampur and Guwahati, were seen risking their lives trying to commute amid the flood situation.