Assam: Flood situation becomes grim in Cachar district, thousands affected

The flood in Assam’s Cachar district affected around 41,000 people of the district. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 41,037 people of 138 villages have been affected. 3 people including a child from the Cachar district are missing since May 15. The rescue operation is underway.