Assam Flood Furry: Flood water enters CRPF camp in Dibrugarh

Amid the continuous heavy rainfall in Assam, flood water entered Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Dibrugarh. Soldiers are being shifted to another camp as a part of precautionary measure. Speaking to ANI, CRPF Inspector Arvind Kumar Tiwari on July 01 said, “It had been raining for the past 3 days but last night due to heavy rains, water entered camps. As per the forecast, it will rain for 3-4 more days, that is why as a precaution, we are shifting out.”