Assam Finance Minister terms State Budget 2022 a road map for coming 4 years

Assam's first woman Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on March 16 presented her second annual state budget in the state Legislative Assembly. “This budget is a road map for the coming 4 years in a single way. Because we have to fulfill the promises made by our Chief Minister, such as employing one lakh youth. We have many projects in this budget,” said the Minister while addressing media.