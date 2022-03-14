Assam Enthusiastic devotees take out ‘Nishan Yatra’ in Nagaon to mark early Holi celebrations

Enthusiastic devotees marked early Holi celebrations with ‘Nishan Yatra’ in Nagaon, Assam on March 13. Lord Krishna devotees took out the Yatra from Khatu Shyam Temple. Thousands of devotees from the Assam and Northeast region took part in the procession. The pilgrimage has been unable to take place for the past two years due to the corona pandemic.