Assam Disaster Management Minister inspects blocked Maibang Tunnel in Dima Hasao

Assam’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan visited and inspected the Maibang Tunnel which was blocked with siltation after heavy rains on May 16. The Maibang Tunnel connecting Dima Hasao, which is on National Highway 27, has been completely closed due to heavy rains. The work of removing the soil by the administration is going on in full swing.