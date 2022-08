Assam: CRPF troops take out ‘Tiranga Yatra' in Nagaon

In a bid to spread awareness among people about the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops on August 06 took out ‘Tiranga Yatra' in Nagaon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign last month to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.