Assam: CM Sarma felicitates CWG ‘22 gold medallist Nayanmoni Saikia

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Nayanmoni Saikia in Guwahati on August 11. The quartet of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia created history by bagging the country's first-ever medal in the sports of Lawn Bowls beating South Africa (17-10) in the final.