Assam CM Himanta to inaugurate slew of projects across state

On the first anniversary of his government in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 02, informed about the slew of projects that will be inaugurated across the state. “We reiterate our commitment to serving the people of Assam. We'll be inaugurating the Super Specialty Hospital of Guwahati Medical College and commencing the National Foreign Science University in Guwahati,” he said. The minister also said, “Union HM Amit Shah will be here on 9th and 10th May. From May 10 to June 10 all our ministers and CM will travel across the length and breadth of the state. During that, we'll be commencing the work of schools, hospitals, stadiums and universities.”