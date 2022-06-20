Assam CM Himanta Sarma says Tripura By-polls BJP will win all 4 seats

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 19 confident of BJP winning all the 4 seats in upcoming Tripura By-polls. He asserted that the leadership of Prime Minster Modi and state Chief Minister Manik Saha will take Tripura to new heights. “BJP will win all 4 seats and Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha will win with huge votes. I have a message for people that under the leadership of PM Modi and Manik Saha, we will continue to make progress in Tripura and take Tripura to new heights,” he said.