Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits RSS office in Silchar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 30 paid a visit to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s office in Silchar of Assam and also met with chief Mohan Bhagwat. Mohan Bhagwat has been on a five-day tour of Silchar starting from January 27.