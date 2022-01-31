INDIA
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 30 paid a visit to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s office in Silchar of Assam and also met with chief Mohan Bhagwat. Mohan Bhagwat has been on a five-day tour of Silchar starting from January 27.
Manu Bhaker, Gukesh among four athletes to get Khel Ratna award; check full list here
Australia captain Pat Cummins lauds Jasprit Bumrah, calls him...
Boney Kapoor says Allu Arjun was 'dragged, blamed' for fan's death at Pushpa 2 stampede case: 'It was only because..'
Vlogger takes mother to beauty salon for first time, delivers heartfelt message for parents, watch viral video
Hollywood actor John Capodice passes away
Kerala Lottery Result Today January 2, 2025 Live: Karunya Plus KN 554 winning numbers
At THIS zoo you can become a dog but with terms and conditions, can book private sessions for Rs...
THIS Indian airline is set to offer in-flight Wi-Fi services for domestic flyers, details inside
Armaan Malik ties the knot with Aashna Shroff, shares dreamy wedding photos, singer says 'tu hi mera ghar'
Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey’s mother says her daughter never had boyfriend, Avinash Mishra REACTS
THESE 2 Indian cities are ranked among worst in Asia for traffic congestion, to cover 10 kms here it takes...
Vi to challenge Airtel, Mukesh Ambani's Jio with THIS service soon, plans to launch...
Video of woman walking with 'wolf-like' pet leaves social media stunned, watch here
Meet Satyam Pandey, who got high-paying job offer, not from IIM, NIT, IIIT, know what he is doing now...
This Indian actor was tourist guide, married 4 times, became Hollywood star, went bankrupt, his son died by suicide...
Meet man who heads Rs 1.66 lakh crore company that leads Pakistan's highly-regulated liquor business, famous for its...
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha welcome 2025 in Thailand, pose with extended family, photos go viral
Bangladesh: No relief for former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das as Chattogram court rejects bail plea
New York mass shooting: Another attack in US, at least 11 people shot at in Queens nightclub
Gravity Always Wins: A chronicle of 2024's space mishaps
BIG jackpot for Pakistan, finds treasure that might change fate of debt-ridden nation, it is...
Schools to remain close on THESE days in 2025, check full list here
Meet man who pursued BTech, later cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, currently posted in J-K, is now accused of...
Meet Shreenabh Agrawal, Indian genius who got AIR 3 in Class 10 Boards, has this OpenAI link, didn't go to IIT due to...
Meghan Markle returns to Instagram for FIRST time after her wedding with Prince Harry
Good news for Anil Ambani, Reliance Power makes BIG comeback as company's share price rise by...
Amid Konstas-Kohli row, Steve Smith makes BIG allegation about Yashasvi Jaiswal, says he...
Who was Debrina Kawam? New York subway fire victim's identity REVEALED
Lucknow Murder Tragedy: Man shoots video of lifeless bodies after killing his own mother and sisters, says...
Norovirus cases surge in US: What is it? Know symptoms, how it spreads and prevention tips
Shillong Teer Results TODAY January 2, 2025 Live Updates: Winning Numbers For Shillong Teer, Morning Teer, Juwai Teer
'Wish these abusers get...': Days before Delhi cafe owner’s suicide, estranged wife shared cryptic post, family says...
This actress rejected Shah Rukh Khan film, was compared to Madhuri Dixit, married a star cricketer; she is wife of...
Who is Tahawwur Hussain Rana likely to be extradited to India, he was friends with...
Gujarat to have 34 districts, govt splits Banaskantha to create Vav-Tharad
Who was Shamsud-Din Jabbar? Here's what we know about US Army veteran accused in New Orleans attack
Kunal Kamra asks Blinkit CEO to reveal wages of delivery partners, criticises quick commerce platforms for...
GPay, Paytm, PhonePe, BharatPe users beware, THESE accounts may stop working due to...
Meet actress who saw failed marriage, was rejected by family, thrown out of apartment, now earns in crores; she is...
Hansal Mehta calls Lucky Baskhar producer Naga Vamsi 'arrogant', accuses him of 'borrowing liberally' from Scam
The Kardashians set to return for season 6 with 'year full of challenges', FIRST-look teaser released
IAS Tina Dabi and Athar Amir of 2016 batch get promoted, know about their current posting
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani gifted Shloka Mehta necklace worth Rs 451 crore, Anant- Radhika received villa worth Rs...
Shiva Rajkumar defeats cancer, shares emotional message after surgery in US: 'I was scared...'
Javed Ali reacts to Diljit Dosanjh's controversial remark on concert infrastructure in India: 'We receive so much...'
Is there a possible 'link' between Tesla Cybertruck explosion and New Orleans attack? Elon Musk claims...
New Year 2025 fitness resolutions: 5 weight loss goals for young adults
Meet IAS officer, who scored 60 % in class 12, later cracked UPSC exam with AIR 77, he is...
Meet woman, who left high-paying private job, battled serious health ailments, cracked UPSC exam to become...
'Living Nostradamus' who predicted COVID-19 has warned of World War III, natural disasters in 2025
IND vs AUS: Is Gautam Gambhir's position in jeopardy? Report raises concerns about head coach's future with Team India
Meet man who spent Rs 550 crore on daughter’s wedding, went to jail after going bankrupt, brother of billionaire
DNA TV Show: How UP CM Yogi Adityanath made Ganga water fit for rituals ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025
Diljit Dosanjh meets PM Narendra Modi, discusses Yoga, pays respect to Guru Nanak, netizens say 'crossover ho gaya'
'Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai': Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal brutally trolled for sharing New Year celebration video
Who could be the eager 'interim Indian captain' dubbing himself as Mr fix-it? All signs point to a familiar figure
Rajasthan: 3-year-old girl, who was rescued 10 days after falling into borewell, dies
This superstar actress, mother of 2, was forced into prostitution, left abandoned by husband, died penniless at...
Two school girls drag, pull hair each other hair over same boy in UP
After tariff hike, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio's AGR rises over 14% in 3 months to Rs...
Virat Kohli ends feud with Sam Konstas? India great poses with Australian debutant's brothers ahead of Sydney Test
Who is IAS Bhuvnesh Kumar? Gold medalist appointed CEO of UIDAI, he is from...
IND vs AUS: Why are matches played in Sydney called Pink Test? Here’s all you need to know
Nita Ambani channels her inner diva as she welcomes 2025 in kaftan gown worth Rs...
Meet man, IIM grad, who is set to lead Rs 2280000000 bank as...
Amid divorce rumours of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai; Amitabh Bachchan shares his deepest regret: 'Jaya ne kiya...'
Rashid Khan to replace Shubman Gill as Gujarat Titans skipper for IPL 2025? Franchise’s post sparks rumours
Katrina Kaif gives barbie vibes in polka dot mini dress for New Year’s Eve celebration, it costs Rs...
Total Eclipse To Saturn's 'Disappearing' Rings: List of astronomical events to watch out in 2025
This Shah Rukh Khan’s movie featuring 2 famous actresses earned Rs 191 crore, but was still considered a flop
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Sydney pitch curator provides major insights on wicket ahead of 5th IND vs AUS Test
Shahid Kapoor gives the ultimate Amitabh Bachchan vibe in Deva first look
From Shloka Mehta's Rs 451 cr necklace to Nita Ambani's Rs 240 cr jet: 7 most expensive things owned by Ambani's
This is world's most haunted place where village disappeared in 24 hours, it is located in...
Republic Day Parade 2025 Tickets: Know price, when, where and how to buy
Shweta Tiwari finally clarifies if she is married to Vishal Aditya Singh: 'Main already...'
Watch: Vinod Kambli discharged from hospital after 11 days, appeals people to...
Setback for Chennai Super Kings? MS Dhoni makes shocking statement about his fitness ahead of IPL 2025
How Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani lost 108 kgs, his fitness trainer shares details
Festival Calendar 2025: Holi, Janmashtami, Dussehra, Diwali, Eid, Bhai Dooj; check full list here
US: 10 dead, 30 injured after car plows into a crowd in New Orleans
Meet actress who gained 12 kgs, became chain smoker for blockbuster, was rejected by superstar, it earned Rs 117 crores
IND vs AUS: As Virat Kohli struggles to regain his form, ex-India cricketer urges BCCI to have exit plan ready
'Hardest part of the job is...': Swiggy agent shares challenges faced in collecting orders from...
Grapes, chips, ice cubes and condoms: What Indian's ordered on New Year's Eve
Atul Subhash Case: Karnataka HC asks Bengaluru techie's father to inform SC about Nikita's custody
Ileana D'Cruz pregnant with second child? Actress' new year post leave netizens puzzled
How 4 bank employees made Rs 12.5 crore fraud from CRED
BBL: Glenn Maxwell executes jaw-dropping catch for Melbourne Stars at long-off boundary - Watch
This year ranks as the warmest year since 1901, surpasses 2016 record, it is...
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani wears Rs 22 crore rare watch, pics go viral
Australia star registers for Pakistan Super League draft after going unsold in IPL 2025 auction
America Permanent Residency: 5 fastest ways to get US Green Card in 2025
Good news for IAS Tina Dabi, sister IAS Ria Dabi, IAS Athar Aamir on New Year 2025, they are promoted from...
This popular app tops list of social media platforms targeted by cyber criminals
'I would like to...': Sangeeta Bijlani makes BIG statement on ex-boyfriend Salman Khan, says he used to keep her in...
Team India star eager to serve as interim captain in Tests, calls himself Mr fix-it: Report
What is the salary of Mukesh Ambani's private Boeing 737 MAX jet pilot? Check here
King Cobras: Scientists reclassify world’s longest venomous snakes into 4 separate species
India men's cricket team schedule for 2025: Full list of Test, ODI and T20I fixtures