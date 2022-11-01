Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flag off Run for Unity in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off the 'Run for Unity' in Guwahati on October 31. Union Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also flagged off the run with the Assam CM. The run was flagged off from the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati.