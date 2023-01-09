Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma performs folk dance in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 09 attended dinner with 48 students from Hatinga Tea Estate Model School at his residence. He also performed folk dance with the students. The students are on a three-day tour. The students will present a variety of cultural items, including Jhumur and Tusu dance, Bhupendra and Jyoti Sangeet, yoga etc. before the Chief Minister during the tour. The team will be escorted by a magistrate and a medical team.