Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma participates in Bihu festival celebrations in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 14 in Guwahati, participated in the celebrations of the Bihu festival and conveyed his festival greetings to the people. “Bihu greetings to the people. Last 2 years were difficult for everyone. This time we don't have COVID-19 cases in Assam, the people must celebrate Bihu in its proper spirit,” the CM said.