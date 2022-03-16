Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in 12-14 age group

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the age group of 12-14 years on March 16, at Rukmini Gaon Baalika Vidyalay High School in Guwahati. “Such a huge number of students have come for vaccination. I would like to compliment Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the scientific community for giving us this vaccine. It will further strengthen our resolve to fight COVID,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. India has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive with the inclusion of children in the age group of 12-14 years, starting on March 16, while those aged above 60 years are also eligible now for the precaution dose.