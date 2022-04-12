Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confers Jnanpith award to Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 12 presented the 56th Jnanpith Award for the year 2021 to eminent Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan. The ceremony was held at Rabindra Bhawan in Dispur. Organised for the first time in Assam by Bharatiya Jnanpith, the event was also attended by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora and Chairperson of Jnanpith Selection Board Pratibha Ray among others.