Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls on PM Modi in Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 29 called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the National Capital and apprised him of the various development projects and welfare schemes being implemented in Assam. “Called on Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi and apprised him of the various development projects & welfare schemes being implemented in Assam. Also sought his blessings and guidance for further accelerating the pace of growth in our State,” CM Himanta tweeted. “I invited PM Modi to visit Assam, we have some projects which are waiting to be inaugurated by PM Modi. He's most probably coming to Assam in the month of May,” he said. CM Himanta is in Delhi to sign an agreement with the Meghalaya government to resolve their 50-year-old pending boundary differences.