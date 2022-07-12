Assam CM HB Sarma inspects erosion site of South Kenduguri in Hojai

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the erosion hit areas of South Kenduguri in Hojai district on July 11. He also assessed the damage caused by flood waters of river Kopili in the region. He interacted with the locals to have an understanding about their situation. Sarma also visited a flood-relief camp at Pub Nabhanga in Hojai district and inspected facilities.