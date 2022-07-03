Assam CM: Congress fighting to establish democracy within party

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing a Press Conference post-attending National Executive Meeting in Hyderabad on July 03 said that Home Minister Amit Shah criticised Congress stating that they are fighting to establish democracy in the party but not electing a party president out of fear. “HM also spoke about Opposition. He said that today Opposition is divided. Congress members are fighting to establish democracy in the party, but not electing a party president out of fear. Congress has 'Modi phobia'. They're opposing every decision taken in the national interest,” said CM Biswa.