Assam CM attends ‘Bhumi Pujan’ for upcoming Assam Skill University in Mangaldoi

In a move to boost the skill upgradation in Assam and the North East region, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the 'Bhumi Pujan' for the upcoming Assam Skill University on November 06 in Mangaldoi. The university is a first of its kind and will add to the development of the state.