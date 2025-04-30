Assam Class 12 Result 2025 Stream-Wise Pass How To Check Your Result | ASSEB HS Result 2025

Assam HS result 2025 declared: over 3 lakh students receive class 12 scores. Students can access results via official websites ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresult.in. Exams were held from February 13 to March 17 in two shifts daily; around 3,02,420 students appeared this year. Science stream recorded an 84.88% pass percentage, Commerce 82.18%, Arts 81.03%, and Vocational 68.55%. Gender-wise, girls outperformed boys across all streams, with the widest gap in the vocational stream. Arts had the highest number of first division holders at 49,577, followed by Science with 25,827. Rechecking can be done via the ASSEB portal at ₹500 per subject, starting two days after the result. How to check the result Visit ahsec.assam.gov.in or assamresult.in Click on the “HS Final Year Result 2025” link Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number Click ‘Submit’ to view your result