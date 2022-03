Assam civic polls: Counting underway, BJP leads in 548 wards

The counting of votes for 80 municipal corporations in Assam, which consist of 977 wards, began on March 09. According to the Assam State Election Commission, by 11 am the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies were leading in 548 wards out of 977 wards, while the Congress and its allies were leading in 61 wards. Out of 977 wards, 57 had already been declared uncontested and elections were held for 920 wards.