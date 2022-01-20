Assam: Census reveals slight decrease in eastern swamp deer population at Kaziranga National Park

The Kaziranga National Park Director, P Shivkumar on January 19 informed that an eastern swamp deer census was conducted in the park. The census revealed a slight decrease in the deer population with 868 deer in comparison to 2018 census that counted 907 deer. “868 deer were recorded which included 173 males, 557 females and 138 yearlings. However, there was a slight decrease in population compared to 907 counted in 2018,” KNP Director said. “Counting of wetland birds was also conducted in Kaziranga Tiger Reserve. 66,776 birds of 126 species were enumerated using the Point Count method, out of which, 42,205 birds were counted in the KNP area and 24,571 in Laokhowa and Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary,” he added.