Assam Bridge Project-II worth Rs 3,197 crore approved by state govt

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on May 03 said that Assam cabinet approved Assam Bridge Project-II which will be a 4.08 km long four-lane extra dosed PSC bridge over the Brahmaputra river connecting Palasbari and Sualkuchi worth Rs 3,197 crore. He further informed that the cabinet also approved new medical colleges and hospitals at Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Golaghat and Morigaon worth Rs 2000 crore. “The Assam cabinet approved Assam Bridge Project-II. It is a 4.08 km long four-lane extra dosed PSC bridge over the Brahmaputra river connecting Palasbari and Sualkuchi at a cost of Rs 3,197 crore,” he said. “The cabinet has given administrative approval to the construction of new medical colleges and hospitals at Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Golaghat and Morigaon, the total project cost will be Rs 2000 crore,” he added.