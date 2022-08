Assam: BJP holds ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Guwahati as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign

As a part of the ongoing ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign, Bharatiya Janata Party held a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Guwahati on August 09. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Indian Government to celebrate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its culture and achievements.