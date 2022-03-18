Assam based company launches tea named after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

To honour Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his valour and courage in the face of the Russian invasion, An Assam-based tea company Aromica Tea has launched a CTC tea named after Zelenskyy. Ranjit Barua, the Owner of Aromica Tea, told ANI, “The fundamental aim is to honour the president's valour and courage in rejecting the US offer to escape the war-torn country. Zelenskyy stated that he doesn't require a free ride, but rather ammunition. This reveals his character.”