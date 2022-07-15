Assam, Arunachal Pradesh to notify regional committees to resolve state border dispute: CM Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 15 said that Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will notify their regional committees to resolve the dispute between the two states. “In our meeting held on Jan 24 in Guwahati, we decided that our dispute of 123 villages won't be expanded. Whatever the resolution may be, will be confined to these villages. On April 20, we decided that both states will notify their regional committees,” he said. “These regional committees will have a 9-point of reference which include talking to people, civil society and go to every village to resolve the dispute,” he added.