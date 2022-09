Assam: Another person linked with AQIS/ABT arrested in Goalpara

Police on August 31 night arrested another person linked with AQIS/ABT in Goalpara of Assam. The arrested person was identified as Ajmal Hussain. According to police, Ajmal Hussain who was living at Raghunath Path, Fatasil Ambari area in Guwahati was picked up by police, in collaboration with Guwahati Police yesterday. After thorough interrogation, he was arrested. Assam Police has so far arrested 38 persons linked with AQIS/ABT.