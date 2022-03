Assam and Meghalaya govt signed an agreement to resolve their 50-year-old pending boundary dispute

Assam and Meghalaya governments on March 29 signed an agreement to resolve their 50-year-old pending boundary dispute. The agreement was signed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the office of the Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi