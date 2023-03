Assam: Ancient Kamakhya Devi Temple witnesses massive footfall of devotees on Ram Navami

Devotees thronged to the ancient Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on March 30. People waited in long queues before they could offer their prayers. Many devotees performed 'Kanya Puja or Kanjak' on this day.