Assam: Amit Shah offers prayers at Kamakhya Devi Temple

Union Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Kamakhya Devi Temple in South Salmara-Mankachar district of Assam on May 09. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied HM Shah. Union Home Minister is on a two-day visit to Assam. Later today, the Home Minister will present President's Colour to Assam Police for its service over the last 25 years in Guwahati.