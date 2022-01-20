Assam: AKVIB to make 5,400 national flags ahead of Republic Day

Ahead of the 73rd Republic Day, the Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board (AKVIB) are making national flags in Guwahati. The Additional Executive of AKVIB, Bipul Hazarika on January 20 said that the board has set a target of producing 5,400 pieces of national flag worth about Rs 11.20 lakhs. “We have targeted to produce 5,400 pieces of national flag for Republic Day worth about Rs 11.20 lakh,” the Additional Executive said while speaking to ANI.