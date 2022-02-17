Assam: 52 cadres of Dimasa terror outfit lay down arms in Karbi Anglong

52 cadres including four women cadres of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), a banned terror outfit, on February 16, deposited their arms and came overground in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district. "They had deposited one carbine, a hand grenade, two-point 22, one handgun, and ammunition. The surrender process of DNLA has been completed today. Two camps have been set up for the DNLA cadres at Dhansiri in Karbi Anglong district and Maibong in Dima Hasao district and they are now camping in these camps and the government has provided facilities to them," said Pushpraj Singh, SP Karbi Anglong (Assam).