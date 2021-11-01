{"id":"2918011","source":"DNA","title":"Assam: 5 dead after car collides with truck in Darrang","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"In a tragic road accident, five persons died after a car collided with a truck in Darrang, Assam. The incident happened on the NH-15 in Besimari of Dalgaon police station limits on October 31. Three persons also got injured in the accident. More details are awaited.","summary":"In a tragic road accident, five persons died after a car collided with a truck in Darrang, Assam. The incident happened on the NH-15 in Besimari of Dalgaon police station limits on October 31. Three persons also got injured in the accident. More details are awaited.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-assam-5-dead-after-car-collides-with-truck-in-darrang-2918011","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/01/1003510-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/Nov01v23.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635769202","publish_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 05:50 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 05:50 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918011"}