Assam 40 people fell ill after consuming food at ‘post-death ritual program’ in Goalpara

At least forty people fell ill after consuming food at a post-death ritual program in the Goalpara district of Assam on May 11. All the affected people have been admitted to Rangjuli Primary Health Centre in Goalpara. A Doctor at the health centre informed ANI that the actual cause behind the illness is yet to be ascertained. However, he also said that it seems to be a case of food poisoning. "The actual cause is yet to be ascertained, however, it seems to be a food poisoning case. Affected people admitted to hospital," says a Rangjuli Primary Health Centre doctor.