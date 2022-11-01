Assam: 3 Swedish nationals participating in religious practices deported back to parent country

Assam Special DGP GP Singh on October 31 in Guwahati, informed that the authorities deported back 3 Swedish nationals who were participating in religious practices to their parent country. “Earlier, we got information that few Christian missionaries were sending people to tea garden areas and tribal areas. So we alerted the intelligence. 3 Swedish nationals who were participating in religious practices were detained and deported to parent country,” GP Singh said. “We also got information about German nationals in some districts of state and alerted officers. Police located them in Barpeta. SP Golaghat issued orders restraining their movement,” he added.