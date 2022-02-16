Assam 15-year-old boy arrested for raping killing minor girl in Hailakandi

Minor boy was detained by police for allegedly raping and killing a 6-year-old girl in Hailakandi, Assam. Speaking to mediapersons, Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Gaurav Upadhyay said, “We have arrested a minor for raping and murdering a 6-year-old girl. We have also arrested the accused's father as we suspect that the father knew about the crime and tried to destroy the evidence. Further investigation underway,” he added.