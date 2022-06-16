Assam 1 dead 2 injured as tree falls on auto-rickshaw in Karimganj

One person died and two others sustained injuries after a tree fell upon an auto-rickshaw near Karimganj fire services station on June 16. Assam is currently facing the wrath of heavy downpour following which many places are inundated and several landslides are taking place over the state. Speaking about the mishap, DSP, Karimganj said, “After a tree fell upon an auto-rickshaw near Karimganj fire services station, three persons including the driver got injured. We immediately hospitalised them, but the driver of the auto died at the hospital.”