Asking for votes in name of Lord Ram is not our motive: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a dig at BJP on April 10 citing that the BJP seeks votes in the name of Lord Ram. “Before 80s God Ram was not on their (Bharatiya Jan Sangh, the predecessor of the BJP) agenda. BJP asks for vote in name of Lord Ram but this is not our motive we just want to take forward our culture,” the CM said.