Asia Cup: Family of Indian cricketer Avesh Khan celebrates India's victory over Pakistan

Soon after India’s big win against Pakistan at the Asia Cup held in Dubai, the family of Indian cricketer Avesh Khan started celebrating the big win at the cricketer’s residence in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The family exchanged sweets and waved the Indian flag to celebrate the win and their son’s contribution in the match.“Today's win is an important win. We are very happy. Avesh's performance was also very good and he took an important wicket,” the cricketer’s father said. The India Vs Pakistan match was a highly anticipated match for both the countries.