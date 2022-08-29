Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Asia Cup: Family of Indian cricketer Avesh Khan celebrates India's victory over Pakistan

Soon after India’s big win against Pakistan at the Asia Cup held in Dubai, the family of Indian cricketer Avesh Khan started celebrating the big win at the cricketer’s residence in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The family exchanged sweets and waved the Indian flag to celebrate the win and their son’s contribution in the match.“Today's win is an important win. We are very happy. Avesh's performance was also very good and he took an important wicket,” the cricketer’s father said. The India Vs Pakistan match was a highly anticipated match for both the countries.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics
Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, professional chef and producer
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Meet Yogita Bihani: The Kerala Story star who was Miss India Rajasthan's finalist, worked as sales coordinator
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Baraatis Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, Bobby Deol dance at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's wedding
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.