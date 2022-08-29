Search icon
Asia Cup: Bhuvneshwar Kumar expresses happiness for India’s win, says match was ’50-50’

Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar addressed the media after India’s win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on August 28 in Dubai. The cricketer expressed his happiness over the win and said that the match was 50-50. “The game could have gone either way after the first 10 overs of the chase. Hardik and Jadeja batted really well. I am very happy with the performance. Not only wickets, but economical bowling is also a contribution to the team,” the cricketer said.

