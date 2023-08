ASI continues survey at Gyanvapi complex, Muslim side present at mosque

cre Trending Videos

A day after the Supreme Court gave a nod to the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, the Muslim side said they will cooperate with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Survey to determine if the mosque was built upon a temple. Watch to know more.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile