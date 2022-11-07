Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects construction project at Saharanpur Railway Station Uttar Pradesh

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on November 07 inspected construction project at Saharanpur Railway Station. He said that the station will be built keeping in mind the design of Mata Tripura Sundari. He said, “It has been decided to design this building keeping in mind the sentiments of the holy pilgrimage site of Deoband. This station will be built keeping in mind the design of Mata Tripura Sundari.”