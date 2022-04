Ashwini Vaishnaw attends Countdown Day Programme of International Yoga Day in Delhi

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on April 25 attended the celebration of Countdown Day Programme of International Day of Yoga at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. Scores of people participated in the event and performed Yoga. The countdown has begun for the International Yoga Day which is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015.