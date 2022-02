Ashwini Kumar’s decision to quit Congress is very unfortunate: Manish Tewari

Following Ashwani Kumar's resignation from the Congress party, leader Manish Tewari on February 16 said his decision was very unfortunate. “If anyone leaves party, it will obviously affect the party negatively. Ashwani Kumar's decision to quit the Congress party is very unfortunate,” said the Congress leader while addressing a press conference in Ludhiana.