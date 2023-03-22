Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Ashwini Kumar Choubey asks for clarification over discrepancies in Delhi Budget

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on March 21 asserted that there is a lot of discrepancy in the Delhi Budget. While speaking to ANI, he said that Aam Aadmi Party is spreading false propaganda that the Budget is stopped but only clarification has been sought. Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, “They (AAP) have presented their Delhi Budget but there is a lot of discrepancy in their Budget for which answers have been sought but they are repenting. They have spent all the money on advertising. The development of Delhi has stopped. Streets are full of water.” “People do not have houses to live in. They (AAP) are spreading false propaganda among the people that their Budget has been stopped but only clarification has been sought from them, if they give then the Budget will be passed,” he added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times bride-to-be Kiara Advani absolutely nailed bridal looks, see pics
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Who is 'Orry' Orhan Awatramani, best friend of Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena and more
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned into Indian Navy: Know features, weapons of stealth mission vessel
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Meet Ayushi Nandan, Bihar Board Inter exam science topper who scored 94.8%
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.