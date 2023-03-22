Ashwini Kumar Choubey asks for clarification over discrepancies in Delhi Budget

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on March 21 asserted that there is a lot of discrepancy in the Delhi Budget. While speaking to ANI, he said that Aam Aadmi Party is spreading false propaganda that the Budget is stopped but only clarification has been sought. Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, “They (AAP) have presented their Delhi Budget but there is a lot of discrepancy in their Budget for which answers have been sought but they are repenting. They have spent all the money on advertising. The development of Delhi has stopped. Streets are full of water.” “People do not have houses to live in. They (AAP) are spreading false propaganda among the people that their Budget has been stopped but only clarification has been sought from them, if they give then the Budget will be passed,” he added.