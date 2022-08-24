Ashok Gehlot urges PM Modi to implement Rajasthan’s health policy pan India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on August 24 said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement Rajasthan’s health policy across India. Addressing a Press Conference in Ahmedabad, Ashok Gehlot said, ”We're here to win polls. I have requested PM Modi to follow and implement the health model of Rajasthan across the country. The scheme is ‘Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana’. Their Ayushman Bharat scheme is incomplete.”