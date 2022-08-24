Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Ashok Gehlot urges PM Modi to implement Rajasthan’s health policy pan India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on August 24 said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement Rajasthan’s health policy across India. Addressing a Press Conference in Ahmedabad, Ashok Gehlot said, ”We're here to win polls. I have requested PM Modi to follow and implement the health model of Rajasthan across the country. The scheme is ‘Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana’. Their Ayushman Bharat scheme is incomplete.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RSOS Rajasthan State Open School 10, 12 result 2022 DECLARED at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.